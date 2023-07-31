Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Wyllie and Duncombe families the big winners at Gympie Carcase Classic

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Charlie Cotter all-rounder winners, Chris and Marianne Wyllie, Calico Creek. Pictures: Clare Adcock
The 2023 Charlie Cotter all-rounder winners, Chris and Marianne Wyllie, Calico Creek. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Calico Creek's Chris and Marianne Wyllie are no strangers to the honour board at the Gympie Carcase Classic, but were happy to take home an armful of awards at last Friday's presentation evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.