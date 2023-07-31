Calico Creek's Chris and Marianne Wyllie are no strangers to the honour board at the Gympie Carcase Classic, but were happy to take home an armful of awards at last Friday's presentation evening.
The couple were awarded champion most profitable animal and reserve most suitable carcase for the domestic market, before taking home the highly coveted Charlie Cotter all-rounder award with one of their Bazadais cross heifers.
The winning heifer weighed 449 kilograms live, with a hot standard carcase weight of 265.8kg, 59.2 per cent dressing percentage, 85 square centimetre eye muscle area, and five millimetres of fat at both the P8 and rib.
Weighing 304kg before entering Robert Maudsley's Waterfall Feedlot at Goomeri and being custom fed for 80 days, the heifer exited with 145kg of weight gain, at a rate of 1.81kg per day.
After entering the competition for more than 20 years, it was the couple's second major win, having also won the all-rounder award in 2018.
Grateful for the recognition, Mr Wyllie said they also thoroughly enjoyed the social aspect of the competition and being able to catchy up with fellow graziers.
"We need to get together like this a bit more often and it's a great opportunity to get together with people who have common interests," he said.
Ms Wyllie said the ability to see the carcase results was also a benefit of entering the competition, allowing them to go back and make adjustments to their breeding, particularly when chasing the best meat quality in their cattle.
"We're crossing different animals and want to breed a certain type of animal; for us that's one with the best meat and optimum carcase," she said.
Owners of a Bazadais stud, the couple said the breed has also been beneficial to their commercial herd, adding eye muscle, saleable meat yield and produced "very tender beef and wonderful results," but they were now looking to improve fat coverage by introducing a Murray Grey bull into the operation.
"We started off about 25 years ago with Simmental cattle, but found there was too much bone and not enough meat, so we put Bazzadais bulls over them and now we're actually going back to a Murray Grey bull to try to secure the fat coverage," Mr Wyllie said.
Ms Wyllie said they hoped the new genetics and an improvement on fat measurements would help them to do well in future competitions.
It was also a big night for the Duncombe family, who were awarded the best aggregate of three carcases, before winning the tri-colour champion ribbon for the most suitable carcase for the domestic market, with a Limousin cross steer.
The steer weighed 424 kilograms live, with a hot standard carcase weight of 241.6kg, 56.98 per cent dressing percentage, 85 square centimetre eye muscle area, and seven and five millimetres of fat at the P8 and rib, respectively.
The top entry exited the feedlot with 108kg of total weight gain across the 80 days, at 1.35kg per day daily weight gain.
It was the family's first time winning a major award, having entered the competition for most of the past decade, and Mr Duncombe said it was "very pleasing" to come out on top.
"It was a bit of a surprise, the animal that won, because he wasn't won that I had picked," he said,
"It was unexpected, but certainly won't knock it back.
"We've been close the last few years, we came third last year, so it was good to be up there this year.
"It's nice to get your name on that board."
Mr Duncombe said the competition was a good way to benchmark their cattle against those of other graziers in the region, and that he also liked "the competition side of things."
The Duncombes, who are based between Nanango and Manumbar, generally breed steers for the feeder market, occasionally selling a small number of weaners where the season and market permits.
Mr Duncombe said while they had entered Limousin and Charolais cross cattle into the competition, they worked with a variety of breeds across their operation, having Euro bulls go over their Bos Indicus cows.
