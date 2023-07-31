Prices for quality cattle improve at Eumundi

There were 240 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
Prices for quality cattle improved, with increased competition, while the market remains tough for lesser quality cattle.
Rusty Jones, Carters Ridge, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1390. Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $855. Rodney Garrett, Amamoor, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1100 and $1000.
Allan McCombe, Kybong, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $870. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $840. Sunny Cattle Co, Yandina, sold Charolais cows for $1510 and $1140. Diane Murphy, Cootharaba, sold Angus cross steers for $810.
Rob Ludwig, Conondale, sold a pen of Droughtmaster store cows for $980. Hayley Worth, Kandanga, sold Brangus steer calves for $560.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.