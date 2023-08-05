Breaking the three generation curse

Queensland Country Life
Breaking the curse: How regular family meetings enable multi-generational success

By Ben Law
August 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Over the past 20 years, I've been fortunate to closely work with highly successful farming families, some spanning four or five generations on their farms. These families are rare, but they exist, and I've made it my mission to understand what sets them apart and especially how they manage to avoid the three generation curse - two to make it, one to lose it.

