It was a big night for graziers and all those involved in the local beef industry at the 2023 Gympie Carcase Classic presentation dinner, held at the Gympie State High School last Friday evening.
Around 180 people turned out to see who the big winners were on the night, with friends and family of all entrants there to show their support.
After enjoying a three course meal, with the Nolan's Meats brisket a highlight for many, the crowd stuck around to enjoy a few drinks and some live entertainment following the official proceedings.
To see who took home the silverware, read our recap of award winners here.
Check out this week's Queensland Country Life for a full wrap up of the competition.
