Lockyer Valley Foods' $400m plant ready to break ground

Lockyer Valley Foods has announced another major milestone in the development of its $400 million fruit and vegetable processing facility.
The company's operational works application has been approved by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.
Over the coming months, Lockyer Valley Foods will undertake the task of moving and realigning 300,000 tonnes of soil on their 58 hectare site located in Withcott.
The facility endeavours to provide a multi-diverse packaging operation for fresh, frozen, powdered and canned fruit and vegetable markets, sourced primarily from the Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Darling Downs regions.
The company has even released a virtual tour video to show off the new facility.
Lockyer Valley Foods CEO Colin Dorber said the approval took them another step closer to their goals.
"We are thrilled to announce the initiation of the first stage of our operational works program, bringing us another step closer to our vision," Mr Dorber said.
"This facility will set new standards in food processing."
The company says on completion, the facility will feature world-class technology and processes designed to maximise efficiency, minimise waste, and ensure the highest quality Australian products.
