First 10 million tonnes of coal from Carmichael mine railed for export

The first 10 million tonnes of coal from the Carmichael mine 160km north west of Clermont in central Queensland have been mined and railed for export.
The milestone covers the shipments sent during testing and commissioning of the mine's export infrastructure and those tonnes railed to the port for export during the first year of mining operations.
All of the coal was transported from the mine to the North Queensland Export Terminal, north of Bowen, by the Bowen Rail Company, using trains running on the 200-kilometre Carmichael Rail Network that connects the Galilee Basin to the Newlands Rail System into the Port of Abbot Point.
The rail company, also a Bravus Australia company, was established in 2020 and employs more than 150 people in the Bowen community to run, support, and maintain its locomotives and rollingstock.
Bravus Mining and Resources chief operating officer Mick Crowe said the milestone was an achievement shared by the thousands of people who had passionately supported the business over the years of obtaining its comprehensive approvals and building the mine and railway.
Approval and construction of the project took 10 years from when Adani Enterprises Limited purchased the lease in 2010, largely due of litigation related to local groundwater resources.
"This is a terrific milestone for our team, our contracting partners, and supporters of our business," Mr Crowe said.
"It also shows clear delivery on the commitments we've made, particularly to people in north and central Queensland, and just how much the coal industry can contribute when the job is done well.
"We said at the outset of the Carmichael mine and rail project that we'd deliver more than 1500 direct jobs during the construction and testing and commissioning period.
"We well and truly exceeded that with more than 2600 people employed at the peak of construction and more than A$2 billion paid to regional Queensland contractors and businesses.
"That investment in jobs and contracts has flowed on in production and today we have more than 750 people working at Carmichael at any one time, with another third of that number on their operations swing."
The bulk of these live in regional communities such as Townsville, Rockhampton, Clermont, Charters Towers or Mackay.
Mr Crowe said the business' focus was now on continuing to export coal to meet growing global demand for thermal coal for energy, particularly in India and south east Asia.
Data from the World Coal Association shows 151GW of new coal-fired power is under construction in 16 countries and due to come online by 2026.
That amount is more than double all existing capacity in the Australian energy market.
"There's no question that Australian coal will play a role, alongside renewables, as part of the global energy mix that delivers reliable and affordable power with reduced emissions intensity," Mr Crowe said.
He said all key federal and state approvals were in place and they expected to be mining profitably through price cycles for decades to come, with a product that had a lower emissions profile than coal supplied by international competitors.
