First 10 million tonnes of coal from Carmichael mine railed for export

July 31 2023 - 11:00am
Overburden being removed from the Carmichael mine site. Picture supplied.
Overburden being removed from the Carmichael mine site. Picture supplied.

The first 10 million tonnes of coal from the Carmichael mine 160km north west of Clermont in central Queensland have been mined and railed for export.

