Mixed quality at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw a limited yarding of just 712 head.
Agents reported that quality was again mixed with limited supply for most descriptions, although there were still some good quality pens of local prime cattle on offer.
A full panel of meatworks buyers was present and operating, with most prime cattle rates improving on average.
Bullocks topped at 280.2c/kg to average 266c, while prime cows over 520kg reached 233.2c to average 220c to return 15c dearer.
A limited panel of feedlot and restocker buyers was present, with most descriptions of store cattle too hard to quote against the last sale due to the limited supply and mixture in quality.
A pen of first calf Droughtmaster heifers with calves at foot reached $1700/unit.
Steers over 550kg sold to 280c, average 266c, steers 500-550kg made 301c, average 257c, steers 400-500kg sold to 270c, averaging 244c, steers 350-400kg reached 308c, average 2994c, steers 280-350kg made 314c, average 239c, steers 200-280kg sold to 314c, averaging 201c, and steers under 200kg sold to 166c, average 118c.
Cow and calves made to $1700/unit.
Heifers over 400kg sold to 272c, averaging 233c, heifers 350-450kg made 258c, average 227c, heifers 280-350kg reached 240c, average 191c, heifers 200-280kg sold to 278c, averaging 216c, and heifers under 200kg made 202c, average 178c.
Bulls under 450kg made 262c, average 243c, bulls 450-600kg sold to 256c, average 203c, and bulls over 600kg reached 250c, to average 205c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 171c, average 161c, cows 400-450kg made 199c, average 183c, cows 450-520kg reached 233c, to average 205c, and cows over 520kg reached 233c, to average 220c.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Richard and Floss Hop Yek, Myrtle Vale, Springsure, sold heavy Santa cows weighing 680kg which made 221.2c/kg to return $1504/head.
Doug and Kim Muirhead, Rainwell, Springsure, sold Brangus cows weighing 526kg which made 229.2c/kg to return $1205/head.
Colin and Trina Hoy, Green Valley, Bogantungan, sold prime Brangus heifers weighing 524kg which made 250.2c/kg to return $1311/head.
