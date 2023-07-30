Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Central Queensland buyer pays $40,000 for Sugarloaf Exclusive S11

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A return buyer from Central Queensland has paid $40,000 for Sugarloaf Exclusive S11, the top-priced lot at the Sugarloaf Angus annual on-property sale, Dungog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.