A return buyer from Central Queensland has paid $40,000 for Sugarloaf Exclusive S11, the top-priced lot at the Sugarloaf Angus annual on-property sale, Dungog.
All cattle offered were sold including 26 two-year-old bulls averaged $16,192 and 14 one-year-old bulls averaged $11,428.
The offering of five registered females topped at $34,000 and averaged $18,800, while 45 commercial females averaged $3244. There were 84 registered bidders at the sale, with three online bidders who bought four bulls.
Sugarloaf stud principal Jim Tickle said before the sale, he was pleased with the preparation of the sale bulls.
"They are good heavy bulls; on average, they could be the heaviest (draft of bulls catalogued) in the state," he said.
Jason and Maria Lloyd, Beeblee Brangus, which is about 100 kilometres south of Nebo, have been buying at Sugarloaf since 2019 and will take four bulls, averaging $25,500, home with them to expand their Angus/Bos indicus and Brangus breeding programs.
Exclusive, sired by Musgrave 316 Exclusive, tipped the scale at $1068 kilograms, had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 148 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference (SC) of 43 centimetres.
Its Breedplan estimated breeding value (EBV) for birthweight was +3.7. Its EBVs for growth were +50 for 200-day growth, +95 for 400-day, and +115 for 600-day growth. Exclusive's Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $244, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index was $329.
Mr and Mrs Lloyd said Exclusive would be joined to Dee Park stud blood Brahman females to produce F1 bulls.
"We have been buying here since 2019 and like the Sugarloaf genetics for their constitution and ability to walk around the hills," he said. "They really suit our plans and acclimatise very well."
The Lloyds also paid $26,000, the equal second top price for a bull, for $26,000 for Sugarloaf Trapper S89, sired by Paintrock Trapper, out of a VAR Generation 2100 daughter. Trapper tipped the scale at 1012kg and had an EMA of 136sq/cm.
Macka's Beef, Salt Ash bought the top-priced female Sugarloaf Blackbird R4 for $34,000. A daughter of Baldridge Command C036.
Brett and Byron Sutherland, Congewai via Paterson, also paid $26,000 for Sugarloaf Exclusive S90, a 963kg son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive out of a TC Stockman daughter. Exclusive S90 had an EMA of 128sq/cm, a $A index of $183, and a birthweight EBV index of +2.8. The Sutherlands also bought another bull Sugarloaf Stockman T47 for $12,000.
They also bought a pen of four pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows coming into their second calf for $3400 each and a further eight PTIC two-year-old heifers averaging $3100 and 10 13 to 14-month-old unjoined heifers for $3600 each.
Mark Farrell, Raglan Pastoral, Dungog, bought two bulls, including $26,000 for Sugarloaf Stockman S158, that tipped the scale at 912kg with an EMA of 120sq/cm and a SC of 44cm. It had an $A index of $140, 200-day growth EBV of +53, a 400-day growth EBV of +91 and a 600-day EBV of +121. He also bought another bull for $12,000.
Dillon and Sons and Bowe and Lidbury were selling agents, with Paul Dooley as the auctioneer.
