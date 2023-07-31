Queensland Country Life
Ladies Day a winner at Tambo races

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
It was all happening at Tambo on the weekend - a lavish luncheon provided by the local ICPA branch for Ladies Day at the races, and the Country Queensland Premiership winners being finalised both on the track there and further north at Corfield.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

