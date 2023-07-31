It was all happening at Tambo on the weekend - a lavish luncheon provided by the local ICPA branch for Ladies Day at the races, and the Country Queensland Premiership winners being finalised both on the track there and further north at Corfield.
Both country jockey and trainer premierships went down to the wire, with Robbie Faehr, who rode one winner at Tambo, finally taking out the honours with 43 winners.
After moving to Longreach, Robbie rode Birdsville Cup winner Saccharo for trainer Philip Cole among other highlights for the year.
Apprentice Tyler Leslight finished in second place with 41 winners, teaming up with Billy Johnson in Barcaldine, and taking out the apprentices title.
Johnson took the trainers premiership, his fifth such title, finishing with 48 winners for the year.
Off the track, plenty of prizes were handed out for the glamorous fashions on the field.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
