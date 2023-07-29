Queensland Country Life
Kandanga Valley clears 101 bulls at 20th annual sale

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
July 29 2023 - 6:00pm
The top priced Kandanga Valley Sultan, with Jack Fogg, Shepherdson and Boyd, buyer Chris Schreiweis, Kandanga Valley stud principal John Mercer, buyer Ben Heathwood, and Dane Pearce, Nutrien. Picture: Clare Adcock
The top priced Kandanga Valley Sultan, with Jack Fogg, Shepherdson and Boyd, buyer Chris Schreiweis, Kandanga Valley stud principal John Mercer, buyer Ben Heathwood, and Dane Pearce, Nutrien. Picture: Clare Adcock

It was a successful day for Kandanga Valley stud principals John and Roz Mercer at their 20th annual on-property bull sale at Kandanga on Saturday, achieving a full clearance of all Charolais, Charbray and Reg Angus Charolais cross bulls.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

