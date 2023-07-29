It was a successful day for Kandanga Valley stud principals John and Roz Mercer at their 20th annual on-property bull sale at Kandanga on Saturday, achieving a full clearance of all Charolais, Charbray and Reg Angus Charolais cross bulls.
All 101 bulls sold for an overall sale average of $9782 and sale gross of $988,000.
In a sale breakdown; all 42 registered Charolais bulls averaged $10,523, topping at $18,000, while all four Charolais herd bulls sold for an average of $9000, and a top of $12,000.
All 42 registered Charbray bulls averaged $9476, topping at $16,000, while the three Charbray herd bulls averaged $9333, selling to a top of $10,000.
Nine registered Red Angus Charolais cross bulls sold to an average of $8333 and a top of $9000, and the one Red Angus Charolais cross herd bull made $9000.
An overall top price of $18,000 was achieved for lot 3, Kandanga Valley Sultan, who was purchased by The Queensland Trust for Nature.
The 29-month-old polled son of Minnie-Vale Nouveau, out of Kandanga Valley Nonda, weighed in at 870 kilograms, with a 141 square centimetre eye muscle area, 41.5 centimetre scrotal circumference, 4.9 per cent intramuscular fat score, and P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and eight, respectively.
Sultan is bound for the Trust's property at Mount Mort, in the Ipswich region, and set to go over their mob of Brahman content cows.
The top Charbray bull followed closely behind, with $16,000 outlaid for lot 77, Kandanga Valley Sherwood, who was purchased by Greg and Shirley Callander of Colston Park, on the Sarina Range.
A younger bull, Sherwood is the 19-month-old son of 2016 Ekka Grand Champion Charbray bull, Kandanga Valley Jetsuit, out of Kandanga Valley Ludella.
He weighed in at 820kg, with a 138 sq cm EMA, 39 cm scrotal circumference, 5.5 pc IMF, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 10 mm, respectively.
Bulls were sold as far west as Charleville, north to Sarina, and south into northern New South Wales, as well as to buyers in the local Wide Bay, Burnett and Brisbane Valley regions.
