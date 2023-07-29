There was a great turn out for the 2023 Gympie Carcase Classic presentation dinner at the Gympie State High School on Friday night, with around 180 attendees there to cheer on the winners.
Two of the big winners on the night were Chris and Marianne Wyllie, Calico Creek, and the Duncombe family, Manumbar, with both families taking home a swag of silverware.
The Wyllie's were awarded champion most profitable animal and reserve most suitable carcase for the domestic market, before taking home the highly coveted Charlie Cotter all-rounder award, backing up their major win in 2018.
It was also a big night for the Duncombes, who were awarded the best aggregate of three carcases, before winning the tri-colour champion ribbon for the most suitable carcase for the domestic market.
Assessment of best six carcasses at start of classic: Marian Cowen
Assessment of best six carcasses at finish of classic: Josh Steinhardt, Wondai.
All-rounder assessment at start of classic: Hayden Pratt, Gympie.
All-rounder assessment at finish of classic: Riley Orphant, Paterson.
Best junior live cattle assessor of selected 8 head: Shay Barron, Kumbia.
Most accurate live cattle assessor of selected 8 head: Nev Zerner, Gympie.
Champion junior live cattle assessor: Josh Steinhardt, Wondai. Reserve: Parker Cooke, Tansey.
Champion live cattle assessor: Josh Steinhardt, Wondai. Reserve: Hayden Pratt, Gympie.
Inter-school champion: Gympie State High School.
Carcase with the largest eye muscle area: MK Cattle, Murgon.
Best Percentage weight gain in feedlot: David and Judy McInnes
Highest MSA index score: David and Judy McInnes
Weight for age and maturity: Main Creek Pastoral, Manumbar.
Encouragement award - under 18: Chloe Mawhinney, Kilkivan.
Encouragement award: RC Pastoral, Gympie.
Highest dressing percentage: Midge Thompson, Kingaroy.
Most successful first time exhibitor: Rob and Heather Atkinson, Murgon.
High scoring Limousin: MK Cattle, Murgon.
High scoring Charbray: Brian Lahiff,
High scoring Droughtmaster: Riley and Thomas Orphant, Paterson.
High scoring Santa Gertrudis: Main Creek Pastoral, Manumbar.
High scoring Blonde D'Acquitaine: Midge Thompson, Kingaroy.
Best aggregate of three carcasses: Duncombe family, Manumbar.
Most profitable animal: Chris and Marianne Wyllie, Calico Creek.
Most suitable carcase for the domestic market - under 18: Riley and Thomas Orphant, Paterson. Reserve: Riley and Thomas Orphant.
Best all-rounder exhibit - under 18: Riley and Thomas Orphant, Paterson. Reserve: Josh Steinhardt, Wondai.
Most suitable carcase for the domestic market: Duncombe family, Manumbar. Reserve: Chris and Marianne Wyllie, Calico Creek.
The Charlie Cotter all-rounder award: Chris and Marianne Wyllie, Calico Creek. Reserve: Riley and Thomas Orphant, Paterson.
