Negotiations are continuing on the central western Queensland property Moonya, after it was passed in at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction for $4.7 million on Friday.
Offered as an outstanding, economical-to-run breeding and backgrounding property, the auction in Barcaldine had eight parties registered to bid, including two online buyers, with a crowd of about 20 people.
Featuring an abundance of feed, the 6546 hectare (16,175 acre) property is estimated to run 800 cattle.
Located on the Saltern Creek Road, 33km north west of Barcaldine, Moonya is described as being an excellent parcel of country that comprises of principally open downs country with soft chocolatey soils.
Pastures include Mitchell, buffel, Flinders and Button grass with a good mixture of lambs tongue and cow horn in season.
Timbers include boree and leopardwood as well as having coolibah trees along the creek.
The well watered property has a bore that services tanks and troughs that are monitored by a Farmbot system. There are also three dams and the creek in season.
Moonya is divided into six main paddocks and three holding paddocks with an exclusion fence along the southern boundary.
The cattle yards are equipped with a draft, calf race, and loading ramp.
Other improvements include a highset three bedroom timber house and sheds.
