Blackall's weaner sale yards 4585 head, for a high of 358.2c/kg

Sally Gall
Updated July 28 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Over 4500 head were yarded at Blackall's July weaner sale. Picture: Sally Gall
Blackall's monthly weaner sale saw 4585 cattle that were mostly sourced from the local areas and as far north as Hughenden and Julia Creek.

