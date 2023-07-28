Blackall's monthly weaner sale saw 4585 cattle that were mostly sourced from the local areas and as far north as Hughenden and Julia Creek.
The lanes were full as all regular processors were in attendance, including some processors from the south.
The feeder market climbed as good quality heavy feeder steers were met with strong competition.
Weaners, backgrounders and restocker cattle remained as a similar trend.
Ray Taylor's purchase of 400 Brahman cows at the inaugural Longreach sale in the redeveloped selling centre resulted in progeny that brought up to 253c/kg for Brahman-cross weaner steers at the sale.
HIGHLIGHTS
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais-cross steers for 314.2c/kg averaging 470kg for a return of $1476.74/hd.
LDF Contracting Tambo, sold Charbray-cross steers for 324.2c/kg averaging 320kg for a return of $1037.44/hd. They also sold a Charbray bull for 256.2c/kg averaging 860kg for a return of $2203.32.
GB & CJ Cox, Warnambool Downs, Winton, sold Braford-cross heifers for 220.0c/kg averaging 380.6kg for a return of $837.38/hd. They also sold Braford-cross cows for 215.0c/kg averaging 573.9kg for a return of $1233.86/hd.
Diamond Grazing, Blackall, sold Charolais-cross steers for 346.2c/kg weighing 310kgs for a return of $1073p/hd.
BLJ Grazing, north of Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers for 338.2c/kg weighing 283kgs for a return of $959p/hd.
BJ Pastoral Co, north of Blackall, sold Charolais-cross steers for 336.2c/kg weighing 350kgs for a return of $1176p/hd.
Schluter Pastoral Co, Upside Downs, Isisford, sold Simmental-cross steers for 332.2c/kg weighing 530kgs for a return of $1760p/hd.
RA & Z Johnson, Blackall, sold Charolais-cross steers for 320.0c/kg weighing 427kgs for a return of $1368p/hd.
L Schluter Dunrossil, Blackall, sold Angus-cross steers for 330.2c/kg weighing 484kgs for a return of $1599p/hd.
RA Russell Pastoral Co, Sumnervale, Blackall, sold Charolais-cross steers for 330.0c/kg weighing 325kgs for a return of $ 1072p/hd. They also sold Brangus-cross heifers for 256.2c/kg weighing 434kgs for a return of $1112p/hd.
JE & DK Malone, Braeside Station, Kynuna, sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 300.0c/kg weighing 487kgs for a return of $1462p/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cows for 220.0c/kg weighing 656kgs for a return of $1443p/hd.
LC & SE Malone, Braeside Station, Kynuna, sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 300.0c/kg weighing 485kgs for a return of $1455p/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cows for 220.0c/kg weighing 622kgs for a return of $1369p/hd.
ED & JL Atkinson, Blackall, sold Hereford-cross heifers for 232.0c/kg weighing 370kgs for a return of $858p/hd.
RM Rowlands, Hamlet Downs, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cows for 214.2c/kg weighing 553kgs for a return of $1184p/hd.
JS Howard, Hyde Park, Jericho, sold Droughtmaster bulls for 220.2c/kg weighing 787kgs for a return of $1734p/hd.
Steven A Anderson, Ballater, Hughenden sold Droughtmaster/Hereford-cross steers for 336.2c at 437kg to return $1471/hd.
Ballater Pastoral Co, Ballater, Hughenden sold Droughtmaster/Hereford cross steers for 336.2c at 424kg to return $1425/hd.
BJ & TL Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac sold Charolais-cross steers for 344.2c at 379kg to return $1303/hd.
GJ & JM Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac sold Charolais-cross steers for 344.2c at 378kg to return $1300/hd, also selling heifers for 252.2c at 278kg to return $702/hd.
RD Hay, Kismet, Jericho sold Santa/Brahman-cross steers for 336.2c at 298kg to return $1001/hd.
Kaloola Grazing Co, Kaloola, Longreach sold Angus-cross steers for 332.2c at 440kg to return $1462/hd.
Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall sold Santa heifers for 254.2 at 303kg to return $770/hd.
JB & DJ Karger, Isla Downs, Longreach sold Angus-cross heifers for 256.2c at 202kg to return $518/hd.
LA Plata Grazing Co, La Plata, Blackall sold Droughtmaster cows for 220.2c at 674kg to return $1484/hd.
Ewen Plains Grazing, Ewen Plains, Prairie sold Angus-cross steers for 328.2c/kg averaging 485.5kg returning $1593.50/hd.
EW & EM Moller, Edwinstowe, Jericho sold Santa Gertrudis-cross heifers for 262.2c/kg averaging 567.5kg returning $1487.99/hd.
Bloomfield Pastoral Company, Lilyveil, Blackall sold Droughtmaster steers to a top of 334 c/kg weighing 380 kg to return $1271/hd.
Johnson Investments, Luthrie, Longreach sold Brangus feeder steers to a top of 334 c/kg weighing 472 kg to return $1578/hd.
Beco Pastoral Company, Luthrie, Longreach sold very good quality PTIC Charolais-cross heifers for 254 c/kg weighing 495 kg to return $1258 per head. They also sold Charolais-cross cows and calves for $1480/hd.
BK and LJ Matthews, Ve Jovis, Stonehenge sold Santa Gertrudis steers to a top of 330 c/kg weighing 453 kg to return $1496/hd.
Summerdell Grazing, Summerdell, Jericho sold Droughtmaster-cross cows to a top of 228 c/kg weighing 589 kg to return $1344/hd.
Hick Grazing Group, Bodell, Julia Creek sold Angus-cross steers to a top of 342 c/kg weighing 377 kg to return $1292/hd.
Sam and Kerryn Geltch, Scotstoun, Aramac sold Santa Gertrudis steers to a top of 358 c/kg weighing 285 kg to return $1020/hd.
Sunbury Pastoral Company, Sunbury, Isisford sold Charolais-cross steers to a top of 340 c/kg weighing 386 kg to return $1313/hd.
