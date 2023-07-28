A crowd of around 150 registered bidders flocked to the Woolooga Saleyards on Friday for a chance to take home some top-notch Charolais and Charbray genetics from the Kilkenny, Barambah-Dale, Emjay and Wellcamp studs, as well as guest vendors, Celestial Charbrays.
In an outstanding full clearance effort from the five studs, a total of 166 bulls sold for an overall sale average of $11,289, and a sale gross of $1,874,000.
In a breakdown of the sale; all 117 Charolais bulls sold to a top of $24,000 twice and an average of $11,923, while all 50 Charbray bulls sold to a top of $23,000 and an average of $9680.
Top honours on the day went to lots 33 and 37, both offered by Wayne and Leslie Davis of Barambah-Dale Charolais.
The first of the sale-toppers, Barambah-Dale Scully, was purchased by local Woolooga-based outfit, Riversleigh Pastoral.
The 20-month-old bull was a son of ANC Medal, and out of Barambah-Dale Malva, who was also the dam to last year's $28,000 sale topper.
Scully weighed in at 850 kilograms, with a 145 square centimetre eye muscle area, 41 cm scrotal circumference, 4.5 intramuscular fat score, and P8 and rib fat measurements of seven and six millimetres respectively.
Stablemate Barambah-Dale Salvage soon followed suit, also selling for $24,000 to Keddstock Pty Ltd, Yuleba.
The 21-month-old polled son of ANC Leonardo, and out of Kandanga Valley Dalinda D11E, also weighed 850kg with a 141sq cm EMA, 40cm scrotal circumference, 5.5 IMF, P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and seven millimetres, respectively.
The Charbray draft were right on the pace, reaching a top of $23,000 for Anthony and Kylee Curtis's lot 148, Wellcamp Sutton, purchased by Bill and Julie Lewis, Monto.
The 23-month-old son of Trifecta Power Pack, out of Wellcamp 211, weighed 806kg, and posted an EMA of 137 se cm, 41cm scrotal circumference, IMF of 5.1, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and seven millimetres, respectively.
Kilkenny Charolais, Taroom, sold 72 Charolais bulls to average $ 10,722, topping at $18,000; and 2 Charbray bulls to average $10,000, topping at $11,000.
Barambah-Dale Charolais, Dalby, sold 45 Charolais bulls to average $11,923, topping at $24,000 twice.
Emjay Charbrays, Goomeri, sold 27 Charbray bulls to average $8703, topping at $13,000 three times.
Wellcamp Charbrays, Lundavra, sold 14 Charbray bulls to average $12,000, topping at $23,000.
The Smith family, Mothar Mountain, sold 7 Charbray bulls to average 8714, topping at $10,000.
