Lawsons Angus record full clearance and top price of $23,000 at Roma sale

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated July 28 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
Nutrien agents Jake Robinson and Brodie Hurley with Lawsons Angus principal Harry Lawson and the top priced bull at the Roma sale. Picture: Sally Gall
Interest continued right to the last lot put up for sale at Lawsons Angus bull sale at Roma, making for a full clearance of the catalogue and a solid $10,541 average price paid.

