Interest continued right to the last lot put up for sale at Lawsons Angus bull sale at Roma, making for a full clearance of the catalogue and a solid $10,541 average price paid.
Nine lots were sold at the sale on Friday morning before a repeat buyer was listed, and it was a long-term client from McKinlay that emerged from that group to buy the top-priced bull.
Bill and Margaret Allison at Broadlands outlaid $23,000 for Lawsons KI Momentous S6105, a two-year-old son of Lawsons Momentous M518, one of the main reference sires listed in the sale catalogue.
The young bull is in the top 2 per cent of the breed for intra-muscular fat and weighed 790kg with a scrotal circumference of 43cm.
He was one of 85 bulls sold, a total clearance for the catalogued bulls that had been running in larger paddocks at BFeeders at Rodgers Creek, after being developed at Yea, Victoria.
Stud principal Harry Lawson said he'd sent bulls to the Allisons and daughter and son-in-law Ray and Janice Fleming for a number of years, which they used to breed Brangus bulls.
"His high EMA, plus his slick coat, means that Brahman herds would get a massive muscling and marbling kick," he said. "He's also a very quiet bull and has good confirmation."
The Allisons, operating via phone bids, bought three bulls at the sale for a total of $50,000 or an average price of $16,666.
The second top price of $20,000 was paid three times, for two early lots and for a bull listed at lot 48.
Harrow Grazing, Injune was the buyer of Lawsons KI Home Town S6196, ranked number four in the sale for 600 day growth and in the top 10pc in the breed for EMA.
Cornford Grazing Co, part of the Allied Beef team at Authoringa, Charleville, were the successful bidders for Lawsons KI Genuine S6016, sired by GAR Genuine, described as a great outcross sire.
He weighed 790kg and had a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
Another Allied Beef partner, Beef Biz P/L at Plevna Downs, Augathella bought the mid-catalogue Lawsons Home Town T134, in the top 3pc of the breed for IMF.
Paraway Pastoral's Camooweal property Rocklands was by far the volume buyer of the sale, finishing with 29 bulls for an average of $8585.
Cornford Grazing selected five new bulls, outlaying $10,600, while D & R Sargood, North Yarrawonga, Charleville matched them with five bulls as well, for an average $12,200.
While Friday's sale average of $10,541 was down on the 2022 average of $15,897, 85 bulls were offered this year, compared to 78 a year ago.
Mr Lawson said he'd added more bulls to the sale this year to try and keep prices competitive for clientele.
'We'd prefer that people kept on coming back for reasonable prices," he said, adding that he was really happy with Friday's sale result.
He said the best part was to have strong commercial backing and regular clients.
A total of 37 bid cards were given out and bulls went to 26 new homes, including to Boyd and Mandy Curran at Longreach, Davidson Livestock at Tambo, and to Owen and Kaylene Pedlow at Glen Innes, NSW, as well as around the Maranoa and Warrego.
Some six bulls were sold for the base prices of $5000.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
