Australia's largest unreserved agricultural auction scheduled for September 14

2019 Case IH Magum & 2017 Coolamon CB2420. Picture supplied

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is thrilled to announce its National Unreserved Agricultural Online Auction, scheduled for September 14, 2023. This highly anticipated event presents a prime opportunity for sellers to consign their machinery and for buyers to secure equipment from the secondhand market.

Registrations for the auction are now open, and bidding will commence on Saturday, September 4, 2023. Boasting a wide range of agricultural machinery, including tractors, harvesters, sprayers, mowers, balers, tillage gear, and more, this auction promises to be Australia's largest unreserved agricultural auction of the year.

The auction already features a large agricultural package consigned to the sale, highlight assets include:

2019 Case IH 340 Magnum 4WD Tractor

2010 Case IH Steiger 535 Pro Quadtrac Track Tractor

2017 Case IH Steiger 600 Quadtrac Track Tractor

2022 Lemken Gigant 12/1000 Heliodor 9 12 m Speed Disc Ripper

2022 Lemken Gigant 121000 Heliodor 9. Picture supplied

These assets, along with many others, are available for viewing online and at seven convenient locations across Australia, including Adelaide, Brisbane, Dubbo, Geelong, Mittagong, Newcastle, and Perth. Ritchie Bros., leverages its extensive database of machinery buyers, ensuring strong outcomes for sellers.

Gary Biggs, Ritchie Bros. Agricultural Territory Manager, expressed excitement about this machinery muster and the opportunity it presents to Australian farmers and sellers.



"This auction is the perfect platform to fulfil buyers' machinery needs promptly.



"With a wide range of high-quality machinery available, we are certain this event will attract enthusiastic bidders and achieve outstanding results for our consigners."

Case IH Steiger 600 & 535 Pro. Picture supplied

To participate in this unparalleled auction event, sellers are encouraged to contact Ritchie Bros.' friendly team members today to consign their agricultural machinery. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to reach a global audience and maximise the returns on your consignments.

