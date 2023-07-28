Recent rainfall across central and northern Queensland was a welcome relief for growers who have planted winter crops this season, but industry experts say more rain is required for crops to reach their full potential.
An easterly on-shore airflow and a low pressure trough resulted in showers for parts of the Queensland coasts and adjacent inland areas, with the Bureau of Metrology recording weekly totals greater than 15 mm were recorded in parts of Queensland's central coast, Capricornia and Central Highlands districts.
The greatest falls in the last week across Queensland have been Tully Sugar Mill, which recorded 191mm of rain, Topaz 149mm, Ulcanbah 17.4mm, Blackwater 25mm, Injune 27mm, Moranbah 22mm, Rockhampton 30mm, Bauhinia Downs 36mm, Marlborough 31mm, to name a few.
AgForce grains president Brendan Taylor, and farmer at Warra, on the western Downs, described the recent rainfall as "mixed bag", with some cropping areas in central and southern Queensland receiving little to no rainfall this season.
"I was just up in central Queensland last weekend and everywhere we went needed rain," Mr Taylor said.
"Of the places we visited, the chickpeas and some of wheat looked really good, but it remains a bit of a mixed bag everywhere.
"Certainly where that rain fell two weeks ago, about 20 to 25mm, will be well received where it fell but over the next few weeks, more rain is required for crops to reach their potential."
Mr Taylor said a lower chance of average winter rainfall would impact the yield potential of most winter cereals currently in the ground, leading to lower overall production.
"It's much drier this year compared to this time last year, as last year was wet everywhere," he said.
"It's probably too early to tell but certainly we're not going to see yields up to what saw last year.
"This season, I think there is a smaller area of winter crops planted and some of our bigger growing wheat regions are probably our driest.
"The official word is El Nino is well and truly on its way and that goes with a drying trend and generally less rainfall."
Of the crops he visited in central Queensland, Mr Taylor said the chickpeas seemed to be performing better than the cereal crops.
"Chickpeas generally grow really well in central Queensland, where they've got a really good climate for growing chickpeas and they generally get less rain than us in the winter, than the the southern states," he said.
"Chickpeas obviously still need rain, but because it's warmer up there, they're less susceptible to fungal diseases in central Queensland than in southern Queensland."
As some winter crops in central and southern Queensland enter the flowering stage of the crop's growth, Mr Taylor warned frost risk during flowering still remained a concern.
"Frost risk is still absolutely still something that could be very unpleasant if we get some really cold temperatures in the next few weeks," he said.
"If we get severe frost in August or early September, they're the ones that can really do damage to flowering or potting chickpea crop or cereal.
"There's been plenty of frost leading up to now but the last week or so it's been quite mild."
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
