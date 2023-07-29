Queensland Country Life
The flying vet Campbell Costello has a dream of an RFDS for vets

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 30 2023 - 6:30am
Campbell Costello has a few mates who love to join him on a flight. Photo credit, Steph Coombe Creative from Central Stations.
A flying locum vet from North Queensland has a vision of establishing Australia's first subsidised flying veterinary service.

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

