Macintyre Brook irrigation farms with 1000 megalitres of irrigation water

Sunnygirl and Largo North are two exceptional Macintyre Brook properties covering a total area of 1294 hectares (3198 acres) and boasting 1000 megalitres of irrigation water.
Located about 10km east of Yelarbon and about 40 minutes from Goondiwindi, the very well presented properties have access from the Yelarbon Texas Road and the Cunningham Highway.
There is some 200ha of irrigated cultivation under six centre pivots and 134ha of dryland cultivation.
All of the dryland farming areas are also equipped with underground mains and can be irrigated using side roll, cannon or hand shift irrigation.
The 1000ML of irrigation water comprises of a 692ML Macintyre Brook Zone C licence supplied from Coolmunda Dam and an additional 308ML high flow licence.
There is also a 180ML storage dam and an unequipped 26ML storage dam.
The average annual rainfall is 600mm (24 inches).
Largo North has a flat to gently undulating topography running towards the MacIntyre Brook.
The productive soils consist of light to dark brown alluvial clay loams.
Sunnygirl features mostly a gently undulating terrain with brown to reddish-brown alluvial clay loam soils.
In the eastern parts, there are areas of lighter sandy soils.
The 804ha forestry area includes poplar box, ironbark, and cypress pine.
The fencing on both properties is described as being in excellent condition with the open cultivation and support lands protected by an exclusion fence.
The Macintyre Brook is also fenced on both sides.
Structural improvements include updated accommodation, sheds, three phase power and cattle yards.
The well situated properties have four feedlots within a 50km radius and there are grain silos located at Yelarbon.
An approval for a quarry has also been obtained for Sunnygirl as a potential additional income stream.
Sunnygirl and Largo North will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on August 30, if not sold prior.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts, Goondiwindi.
