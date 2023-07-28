Queensland Country Life
Warrawee Angus stud bull sale tops at $12,000

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
July 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Brendan Gilliland, GLM, Wade Hartwig, Hartwig & Bliss, Gary and Norma Legg, Warrawee Angus, and sale topper Warrawee Topic. Picture: Brandon Long
The Warrawee Angus stud bull sale topped at $12,000 on Friday at the Legg family property at Goombungee.

