Warrawee Angus stud bull sale tops at $12,000

The Warrawee Angus stud bull sale topped at $12,000 on Friday at the Legg family property at Goombungee.
Warrawee sold 20 of 20 bulls offered to average $5000 and guest vendor Sirref Angus sold six of six offered to average $5416.
Topping the sale at $12,000 was Warrawee Topic who was offered by Gary and Norma Legg, Warrawee Angus stud, Goombungee, and purchased by commercial operators Andrew and Lisa Cleary of Thallon.
The 15-month-old by Black Onyx and out of Warrawee Emperor Burnette weighed 734kg and had a scrotal circumference of 38cm.
Warrawee Angus principal Gary Legg said it was a solid result considering it was the first time they'd tried the helmsman method of selling.
"The market is pretty tight, so it's what we expected," Mr Legg said.
"We had plenty of interest from online and on the ground and we sold all the bulls, so we achieved what we set out to do."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
