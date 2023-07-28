The national all-breeds record price of $360,000 for Texas Thunderstruck T383 is an emphatic addition to the Australian beef industry's long history of recognising the best in dollar terms.
Sired by Poss Rawhide, Thunderstruck's bidding duel got the audience crackling with excitement as the price soared past Texas Angus' sale topper in 2021 for Texas Iceman R725, bought for $225,000.
Macka's Beef, Salt Ash was the buyer of Thunderstruck, and they are the proud owners of the Iceman R725.
Macka's Beef principal, Robert Mackenzie, said after the sale, he was unaware he had paid the all breeds national mark. He said he was at Texas Angus to buy a bull that suited his breeding needs. (Read more here)
"It just so happened that someone else also saw the value in this bull," Mr Mackenzie said.
"Our commitment to our commercial herd is to strengthen the foundations, to take our operation further and further into the future."
Mr Mackenzie said three key philosophies were part of the decision-making process: pedigree, phenotype and performance. (Read more of Lot 49, Texas Thunderstruck's Angus Breedplan data here)
Texas Angus stud principals Ben and Wendy Mayne sold 252 bulls for a complete clearance, with an average of $16,764 and a gross of $4,224,500.
While this result differed markedly from last year's effort of more than $5.8m, with only 209 bulls selling for a 100 per cent clearance, Mr Mayne expressed great satisfaction at the number of bulls selling below the average, enabling producers who set lower budgets for their new sires to operate effectively on sale day.
"A lot of our long-term clients got the bulls for the price they were willing to pay this year," Mr Mayne said.
"Because after last year, it was a tough year for a lot of people.
"I'm just happy that we can return the favour; they got the bulls they want, and hopefully, in the next couple of years, they know they can come here and get their bulls."
Sitting in the stands were Danny and Kristi Poss, Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska, who are travelling the circuit of Angus sales in NSW at present, with Krista and Chris Earl, Reverse Rocking R Ranch, Maxwell, New Mexico.
Mr Poss saw Thunderstruck being knocked down for the record price and, in an understated way, said .it was "quite a day".
The Land contacted the under bidder, who resides in far North Queensland, by text message.
"Good morning ... thanks for your text. I'm sorry, but I would sooner stay out of the road if possible. We're really happy with the result for Ben and Wendy and the quality of their cattle," the under bidder said.
The settling agents, Grant Daniel Long Pty Ltd said 121 buyers registered at the sale barn, with 11 bidders registering online.
MJ Smith and family, Woodenbong, paid $50,000 for the 23-month-old Texas Maverick S816, sired by Poss Maverick. Its birthweight EBV was +4.7, and its gestation EV was -4.5 Its Breedplan EBV for 200-day growth was +62, with +114 for 400-day and +142 for 600-day growth. Maverick's Angus Breeding Index was $262, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index was $439.
Repeat volume buyers from NSW and Queensland significantly contributed to the sale result.
Bush Holdings, Charlton Station, Clermont, Queensland, bought eight bulls averaging $21,750, while Bonisch Cattle Co, Hillview, Injune, bought eight bulls averaging $11,250.
John and Vicky Hartley and their family, Injune, bought 18 bulls averaging $13,000, while Nardoo Cattle Co, Anakie, Qld, bought nine bulls averaging $13,111. R&S Rural, Middle Glen, Flinton, Qld, bought six bulls averaging $12,000, while B and J Schultze, Tower Hill, Muttaburra, bought seven bulls averaging $12,142.
Wybong Pastoral Co, Graman, bought 10 bulls averaging $16,000, while Dobikin Pastoral Company, Bellata, bought 14 bulls averaging $9857.
The selling agents were GDL and Bob Jamieson Agencies, Inverell while the auctioneer was Wayne York.
