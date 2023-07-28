Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Improved Central Qld breeder country close to town

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Gap is 1968 hectare cattle property that has been running 175 mainly breeders with weaners averaging 260kg. Picture supplied
The Gap is 1968 hectare cattle property that has been running 175 mainly breeders with weaners averaging 260kg. Picture supplied

Central Highlands property The Gap is 1968 hectares (4863 acres) of semi-open ironbark and bloodwood forest country with a good mix of buffel, forest Mitchell, seca and native pasture species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.