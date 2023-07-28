Central Highlands property The Gap is 1968 hectares (4863 acres) of semi-open ironbark and bloodwood forest country with a good mix of buffel, forest Mitchell, seca and native pasture species.
Located on The Gap Road 4km south east of Springsure and 72km from to Emerald, the improved, freehold breeder country on the Zamia Range is being offered by Johnno and Carmel Tibbles.
The Tibbles have been running 175 mainly Brahman/Droughtmaster-cross breeders with weaners averaging 260kg.
The cows have been joined to Angus and Charolais bulls with the last pregnancy testing showing 89 per cent pregnancy rate.
The Gap is divided into eight paddocks, with a water square at the yards, using three and four barbed wires on steel and timber posts with steel end assemblies.
The fencing is described as being in generally good condition with the vendors repairing or replacing the majority of the fencing in the past three years.
The user friendly 200 head-plus capacity steel cattle yards are equipped with a near new crush, calf race and cradle, five way overhead draft, and a loading ramp.
There is also water connected and a molasses tank located nearby.
The Gap has benefited from the installation of additional water points and a focus on rotational grazing practices, which has resulted in increased grass coverage while maintaining breeder numbers.
In addition to five bores that service tanks and troughs, water is also supplied from permanent springs and seasonal water holes in various creeks.
The average annual rainfall at Springsure is 686mm (27 inches).
Structural improvements include a recently renovated, comfortable three bedroom weatherboard home and a three bay steel shed with a concrete floor.
The rainwater tanks on the home and shed are interconnected.
The Gap will be auctioned by RBV Rural in Emerald on September 6.
Contact Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, or Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural, Emerald.
