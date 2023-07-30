Councils are struggling to maintain facilities and compliance across parts of Queensland's 2.6 million hectare stock route network, a convention has been told.
During a panel discussion at the LGAQ Bush Councils convention recently, Murweh Shire Council mayor Shaun Radnedge said compliance was "killing" them.
"It's the compliance that's killing us," he said.
"It all comes down to money, unfortunately, and local governments just don't have that. Rates, roads and rubbish is what we're supposed to be doing.
"It's like giving you a house and you get $200 a week rent, but it's costing you $600 a week.
"[The state government] tell you you need to make good financial decisions in our local governments.
"I think we can see that it's not really viable."
The network is mainly used for moving stock, pasture for emergency agistment and long-term grazing, and is dotted with artesian bores, sub-artesian bores, dams and wells.
Queensland drovers move and feed between 5000 and 330,000 head of stock across the network each year.
Boulia Shire Council mayor Rick Britton agreed, saying the current system isn't working as effectively as it should.
"We all have great ideas, we all know the solutions, but no one's game enough to put a dollar tag and say who's going to pay. Local government does not have that in the kitty," he said.
"The only way we can see it facilitated is if we could charge the true cost of what it takes to maintain a primary stock route and then the government has to pay local government to do that.
"That's the only way I can see it going forward. The state needs to have a long term asset plan and if they wanted to keep operating, they've got to pay the true cost."
Blackall-Tambo Regional Council CEO Des Howard went one step further.
"I think it would look a hell of a lot better if the state government did the bloody lot," Mr Howard said.
With drier times expected due to a likely El Nino weather pattern, the trio was asked if they were 'match fit' for managing heavier and more regular loads of cattle.
"Probably no," Mr Howard said.
"As soon as it starts to dry up, the stock are going to come back to the routes as we've seen over the last 10 years.
"It is a huge issue. We will see more [cattle] as it dries up again."
The mayors and executive also hosed down suggestions that alternative commercial activities could be a good option for supplementary income.
"If you want to spread a weed right across Queensland, allow commercial operators to come on the stock route," Mr Britton said.
"Or tourists to pull in and they can be dumping stuff wherever they want to.
"Who's going to manage that? We can't even manage the drovers, so imagine if you open up to a commercial side of things."
Mayor Radnedge said the idea was "inviting trouble".
In February, the state government passed reforms in parliament which allowed local councils to retain more of their stock route revenue fees to reinvest back into network maintenance.
At the time, Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the reform "[struck] the right balance" by increasing revenue to better manage and maintain stock routes and reducing the burden on ratepayers while remaining cost-effective for drovers.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
