The state's health and safety watchdog is perusing legal action against a Queensland integrated beef and cattle company for an alleged safety breach at its Lockyer Valley processing plant.
WorkSafe alleges Stanbroke Beef Pty Ltd failed to comply with health and safety standards at its Grantham processing facility on April 16, 2018.
The matter commenced in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 1, 2021 and was briefly mentioned on July 18 this year.
A prosecutor from the office of the Work Health and Safety would not comment on the case but confirmed the matter would next be mentioned in the Gatton Magistrates Court on August 21.
Stanbroke has five beef brands - Diamantina premium brand, Sanchoku Wagyu, Flinders Natural free range, Signature Black Angus, and Augustus grain finished.
