Regional mayors question renewables

Some regional mayors have raised concerns the renewable energy sector is operating in the "wild west" and is impacting their communities and farmers.
Speaking at the LGAQ Bush Councils convention this week, Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor Lawrence Springborg led the charge, claiming one of the world's biggest wind projects - the $2 billion MacIntyre Wind Precinct - had failed to deliver local jobs.
"It leaves us with zero jobs, no kids in schools, no people interacting, no people living in communities - it's a one-off sugar hit," he said.
However, project owner ACCIONA Energia has said when in operation in 2024, the precinct will directly employ 15 staff to maintain the site.
A spokesperson said more than 600 people were working on the MacIntyre Wind Farm today and 40 per cent of those workers were from the local area.
"The project has upgraded roads, dug water bores, renovated halls, supported hospitals, removed mobile phone blackspots and built on-site work camps to remove pressures on local housing," they said.
Mr Springborg also raised concerns about decommissioning the turbines, saying farmers could be left to foot the bill.
"They offer you $25,000 to $40,000 and it sounds absolutely amazing and you're mesmerised by it. They sign you up to a confidentiality agreement and they on-sell that, they get approval, then you've got this great big thing happening," he said.
"The sting's in the tail, because unless you get the decommissioning really signed up around this, then what seems like a lot of money now doesn't seem like a lot in 25 years when it costs you $700,000 in today's dollars to take it down."
While there are no documented examples of costs to decommission a contemporary wind turbine or solar farm in Australia, some published decommissioning plans have calculated costs that are approximately $400,000 per turbine, according to the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner.
This cost could increase for larger turbines and could range up to $600,000 per turbine or more.
The total earnings for hosting a turbine for 25 years could be in the range of $250,000 - $750,000.
It is therefore possible that the costs to decommission a turbine could be equal to or greater than the total income generated for the landholder over the 25 year lease period.
Most planning permits require decommissioning responsibilities rest with the project owner, however, in the event of default by the project owner, the liability for decommissioning ultimately may rest with the landholder.
Mr Springborg wants to see decommissioning bonds or a bank guarantee.
He insisted he wasn't against renewable energy but was against the current state of play, drawing parallels with the early days of coal seam gas exploration. He is urging for regulatory frameworks to be tightened.
"It all sounds amazing. You're saving the planet, so these people think that's a licence to do whatever they want to do in a regulatory vacuum. And maybe it is going to deliver all these amazing utopian things, but it's not for our community," he said.
"The regulatory requirements haven't caught up to them."
Flinders Shire Council mayor Jane McNamara expressed her concerns about the huge amounts of water needed by concrete batching plants for foundations, as well as the wear and tear on roads caused by the trucks bringing the turbines in.
She also said cities had to pull their weight when it came to renewables and power generation.
"Everyone in Brisbane or the southeast corner wants all this power, but they don't want it on their own buildings," she said.
"It's about time they started thinking about solar panels on a lot of the high rises in Brisbane or even the modified wind turbines on top of those so the power is actually being generated where it's being used.
"It's going to alter our landscape forever."
While not yet impacted, Boulia Shire Council mayor Rick Britton made his concerns known.
"We haven't been touched by it, but it's coming. My [view] on it is we bought a cart and someone forgot to buy the horse," he said.
"It's coming and we're only a small council, so we're worried what impact it will have on us."
Mr Springborg said the state and federal governments approved the projects and consultation between them and project providers and councils was often "tokenistic".
Katter's Australian Party (KAP) leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has also weighed in, calling for all levels of government to ensure renewables projects were adhering to high levels of environmental and social responsibility and called for an expansion of protections for prime agricultural land across Queensland.
A Department of Energy and Public Works spokesperson said it realised the need to empower local voices and local choices.
"Until September 22, we are consulting on a draft Regional Energy Transformation Partnerships Framework," they said.
"This sets out principles for partnering with community, local government, First Nations peoples and industry to deliver improved community outcomes.
"We want to hear a range of ideas. We encourage everyone to have a say."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
