Regional mayors question renewables

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:02am, first published 6:30am
Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor Lawrence Springborg made an impassioned speech highlighting the issues with the renewable energy sector. Picture: Brandon Long
Some regional mayors have raised concerns the renewable energy sector is operating in the "wild west" and is impacting their communities and farmers.

