2024 Mitsubishi Triton packs more power

Mitsubishi Triton 2024 packs more power

By William Stopford
July 27 2023 - 4:30pm
The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton will offer more power, torque and safety equipment than before, as well as the all-important 3500kg braked towing capacity so many of its rivals already boast.

