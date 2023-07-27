Queensland Country Life
Bush Councils convention 2023 photos

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
More than 200 mayors, councillors, CEOs, sector experts and guest speakers from across rural, remote and regional Queensland have joined the Local Government Association of Queensland Bush Councils convention in Goondiwindi.

