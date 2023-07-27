More than 200 mayors, councillors, CEOs, sector experts and guest speakers from across rural, remote and regional Queensland have joined the Local Government Association of Queensland Bush Councils convention in Goondiwindi.
The conference from July 25 to 27 is tackling critical issues for the bush from disaster management to housing, tourism, roads and education, to workforce and waste.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
