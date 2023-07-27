The 188 hectare (464 acre) Western Downs property Spring Field has sold under the hammer for $1.185 million - about $6303/ha ($2553/acre).
Located on the Warrego Highway 1km east of Dulacca, the property consists of mainly wilga, belah, brigalow and myall country with grazing on the creek flats.
Spring Field is divided into six paddocks and has a set of steel and timber cattle yards equipped with a crush and a loading ramp.
Water is supplied from a bore that supplies tanks and troughs in the cattle yards and paddocks.
Other improvements include a three bay machinery shed with a concrete floor and power.
The property was farmed prior to 2008.
There were 10 registered bidders at the auction. from 15 inspections.
Marketing was handled by Daven Vohland, Vohland Real Estate, Roma.
