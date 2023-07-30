Rockhampton's Fitzroy River barramundi season has recently delivered some monsters, with fisherman reporting catches of up to 1.3 metres.
Host of Reel Action TV and professional fisherman Michael Guest was recently blown-away by his 1.3m catch on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, caught while filming an episode due to air in September.
He said he and his crew had travelled up and down the east coast of Australia and had never seen fish that big in the wild.
He said barramundi had "exploded" in the Fitzroy since the Queensland Government created net-free fishing zones at the end of the 2015 season.
"From an absolute bystander point of view looking in, if I wanted to catch an absolute beast, trophy barramundi, the place to go to is Rockhampton," he said.
"The fact that you can go there and target target the fish of a fish of a lifetime right in town, is just unheard of really - it doesn't happen anywhere else."
Mr Guest said reeling in a barramundi was top of the list for most sports fisherman, due to it being such an iconic fish to catch.
He said the "amazing experience" was at the top of his bucket list and he was so glad the team was able to film it as he couldn't recall ever seeing a barramundi that big caught on television before.
"We caught four barra, but three of them were over that magic metre mark... The smallest one was 1.13m, the next was 1.24m, and the biggest was 1.3m," he said.
Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Tony Williams who joined the television crew out on the boat said he was blown-away by the enthusiasm of the guests who were shocked by how many fish over one metre were showing up on their radar.
A report prepared by University of Queensland researchers released in May 2023, found the average length of barramundi in the Fitzroy had increased by 23% from an average of 50.4cm to 61.9cm.
Another popular catch, king threadfin salmon, had also increased in size by 24%, from an average of 63.1cm to 78.4cm.
The report also found that net-free zones in Cairns and Mackay had experienced increases. In Cairns, barramundi sizes had increased 21 per cent from 50.5cm to 60.9cm and 13 per cent in Mackay from 50.3cm to 56.9cm.
Mr Guest wanted to see more net-free fishing areas in Queensland to increase pockets of populations of large breeding females to rejuvenate the fish populations.
The Fitzroy's barramundi season has been in full swing since February and will continue until midnight November 1, however the fish is best caught during the warmer months within that period.
King threadfin salmon can also be found aplenty in the Fitzroy, and can be targeted all year round.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
