Rockhampton's Fitzroy River delivering 1.3 metre barramundi

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
July 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Host of Reel Action TV and professional fisherman Michel Guest recently came to film an episode on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton where he was surprised to catch a 1.3m barramundi. Picture supplied by Michael Guest
Host of Reel Action TV and professional fisherman Michel Guest recently came to film an episode on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton where he was surprised to catch a 1.3m barramundi. Picture supplied by Michael Guest

Rockhampton's Fitzroy River barramundi season has recently delivered some monsters, with fisherman reporting catches of up to 1.3 metres.

