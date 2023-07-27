Light weight young cattle lose ground at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday remained close to the previous week's level at 4288.
Export buyer representation was strong with continuing support from southern operators.
There was a large variation in demand with export processor lines improving in price with cows 4c to 6c dearer and up to 20c/kg.
Light weight young cattle went against this trend and lost 15c to 20c/kg and considerably more in places quality related.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 359c to average 305c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 372c to average from 346c to 350c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed with top of 346c to average 338c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 256c with the largest numbers at 224c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 288c and averaged from 243c to 268c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to export processors made to 311c and the bullock portion made to 302c to average 286c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows made to a top of 206c to average 192c/kg. The best of the medium weight cows made to 228c to average 217c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to a high of 237c to average 230c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 292c/kg.
- MLA
