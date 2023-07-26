Queensland Country Life
Angus cross EU weaner steers top at 354c, return $1039 at CQLX

July 27 2023 - 9:00am
Morty Wilson, Elders Rockhampton, and buyer Stu Nobbs, Yoman Cattle Co, Bauhinia, with Brangus heifers sold by Steven Llewellyn, Dululu, for 294.2c/kg, averaging 279.55kg to return $822.42/hd. Picture by CQLX
Morty Wilson, Elders Rockhampton, and buyer Stu Nobbs, Yoman Cattle Co, Bauhinia, with Brangus heifers sold by Steven Llewellyn, Dululu, for 294.2c/kg, averaging 279.55kg to return $822.42/hd. Picture by CQLX

CQLX combined agents reported a much softer yarding this week due to some fabulous rain throughout the district.

