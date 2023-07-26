CQLX combined agents reported a much softer yarding this week due to some fabulous rain throughout the district.
There was a total yarding of 703 head comprising 313 steers, 310 heifers, 79 cows and one bull.
Feeder heifers jumped 15 to 20 cents and weaner heifers jumped 30 cents.
There was a good line of EU feeder heifers from Clermont and other cattle areas as far north as Mackay, south to Calliope. All other cattle were predominantly local this week.
J Frankish, Morinish, sold Brangus steers to 308c to 423kg to return $1303/hd.
Galloway Plains, Calliope, sold Brahman cross steers for 296c/kg weighing 353kg to return $1047/head.
S Llewellyn and family, Dululu, sold Angus cross EU weaner steers to top at 354c weighing 293kg to return $1039/hd.
WT Ariens, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 368c weighing 235kg to return $865/hd.
Ashlyn Hoare, Bluff, sold Charbray steers to 362c weighing 230kg to return $833/hd.
DC Wyatte, Biloela, sold Brahman cross steers for 290c weighing 192kg to return $559/hd.
E Beak, Calliope, sold Brangus steers to 338c weighing 155kg to return $524/hd.
M and L Maddern sold Droughtmaster cows for 217c weighing 555kg to return $1205/hd.
Comiskey Earthmoving, Marmor, sold Brangus heifers for 277c weighing 560kg to return $1554/hd.
Cairo Cattle Co, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster EU feeder heifers to top at 274c weighing 429kg to return $1177/hd.
Spann Family Partnership, Jambin, sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers to 270c weighing 402kg to return $1086/hd.
Cairo Cattle Co also sold Angus cross EU heifers to top at 292c weighing 355kg to return $1037/hd.
S Llewellyn and family, Dululu, sold Angus cross EU weaner heifers to top at 296c weighing 279kg to return $822/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.