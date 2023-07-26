Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross heavy feeder steers make 320c/$1330 at Silverdale

July 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Silverdale stays firm

There were 230 head yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday, where the market remained firm for most descriptions.

