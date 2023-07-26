Silverdale stays firm

There were 230 head yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday, where the market remained firm for most descriptions.
W Sanders sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 219c or $1501.
Droughtmaster cows from D Mays sold for 223c or $1172.
D and G Kirchner sold Santa store cows for 162c or $725.
Santa bulls from TL Allen sold for 235c or $2200.
GH Weldon sold Simmental cross heavy feeder steers for 320c or $1330 and Santa light feeder steers for 311c or $1188.
D Mays sold Droughtmaster yearling mickeys for 227c or $1084.
Charolais cross feeder heifers from Vekedan Pty Ltd sold for 254c or $748.
Diversified Foods sold Charbray weaner heifers for 240c or $576.
Angus cross weaner steers from KM Cowley sold for 315c or $882.
