The Ekka has long been the birthplace of great country romances and now it will be even easier to find a future husband or wife.
A new Singles Mingle event on August 14 will welcome cowboys galloping in from the outback and city slickers ready to mingle.
Harry Tommerup, 24, an engineer turned vegetable farmer based on the family's Scenic Rim dairy farm, is looking for love but like many in rural and regional Queensland, finds it hard to meet that special someone.
"It would be great to meet someone but being based on a farm does make it tough," he said.
"You can chat online and on the phone but to actually meet up or have someone in a nearby location has its challenges, especially in the first stages of dating.
"I'm looking forward to coming to Ekka and hope that the Singles Mingle will give myself and other farmers a chance to meet some country and city girls in person.
"The Ekka is about bringing the country to the city, so I'll take this opportunity to enjoy the show and maybe even meet that special someone."
Singles Mingle will be hosted by magician (and The Bachelorette and Australia's Got Talent contestant) Apollo.
There will be live country music from Brittany Elise and a whole lotta fun on offer from 8pm at XXXX Stockmen's Bar and Grill.
