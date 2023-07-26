Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka organisers welcome Singles Mingle event

July 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Tommerup will be among the farmers looking to find love.
Harry Tommerup will be among the farmers looking to find love.

The Ekka has long been the birthplace of great country romances and now it will be even easier to find a future husband or wife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.