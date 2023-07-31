Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Robinson sisters carry on a cattle legacy gifted to them

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
August 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayne Robinson, Three Hearts Brangus stud, with a line of young sale bulls. Picture Helen Walker.
Jayne Robinson, Three Hearts Brangus stud, with a line of young sale bulls. Picture Helen Walker.

It is a passionate love of the cattle industry that drives the three Robinson sisters to carry on a family legacy they were fortunate enough to have been gifted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.