It is a passionate love of the cattle industry that drives the three Robinson sisters to carry on a family legacy they were fortunate enough to have been gifted.
The three sisters, Regina Graham, Jayne Robinson and younger sister Tammie Robinson, were left a mob of commercial Santa Gertrudis cattle and associated land in the Brisbane Valley from their late uncle, Jim Robinson.
Determined to carry on this great legacy into the future, the sisters have banded together and operate their commercial Santa Gertrudis herd under the 3H Holdings, while at the same time they breed quality stud Brangus cattle under the prefix of Three Hearts Brangus.
The breeding operation has the input of the three sisters but is managed on a daily basis by sister Jayne.
Collectively they run 350 breeders, which consists of 200 commercial Santa Gertrudis breeders, and 150 stud Brangus breeders, running on forest and scrub country near Toogoolawah.
The quality Santa Gertrudis breeding herd is based on the foundation bloodlines of Eidsvold Station, Gyranda, and Yarrawonga genetics left to them by their Uncle Jim.
Jayne said that their Uncle Jim had an amazing ability to know his cattle, and their breeding.
"He really was a wealth of knowledge and he treated us all like his own kids, including our brother Will, and he passed his love of cattle onto us," she said.
The sisters focus on breeding steers for the commercial feeder market from their Santa herd selling direct to the feedlots.
"We have continued with Uncle Jim's decision of marketing and we consign our steers through livestock agents Peter and Landon Hayes of Hayes and Co at Silverdale, who negotiate with the feedlots," Jayne said.
Up until now, the sisters have been keeping the best of their commercial heifers to breed their numbers up.
"Those females that don't make our selection process are fattened and sent to JBS Dinmore," Jayne said.
Jayne said that with the land she and her sisters hold, they are probably running to capacity with the numbers they have now.
"In the future we would like to increase our land size and double our breeders, as that would give us all a financial future in this game," she said.
She said the high cattle prices over the past couple of years have certainly helped them consolidate their legacy.
"It has allowed us to increase our budget on spending on improvements to our country and also invest in better genetics," she said.
"Now when buying new sires for the Santa herd we look at a budget northward of $10,000."
The sisters had already inherited their love of Brangus cattle which was instilled into them by their father Reg Robinson of Glen Heart Brangus, who has been breeding this breed for 50 years or more.
"We started collecting and buying stud heifers as kids, then through a family succession, we have registered the foundation of the Three Hearts Brangus stud.
Up until now the Three Hearts Brangus Stud has sold paddock bulls, but this year will create a first for them, and they will offer bulls at public auction.
"We are selling bulls at the Coolabunia Angus and Brangus sale in August and have earmarked our best five bulls to make their debut at the National Brangus Sale at CQLX in October," Jayne said.
"We are all pretty excited about our inclusion into the National Brangus sale, but we are nervous as it is a little bit daunting," she said.
"We have been there a number of times with the Glen Heart sale draft, but this year we are presenting our own bulls."
And while Jayne, who has a degree in early childhood, runs the Three Hearts operation on a daily basis, said all sisters have an input into the operation.
Regina also runs her own cattle with her husband, and works in administration at the local school, and is a hairdresser by profession.
Youngest sister Tammie really needs no introduction to the pages of Queensland Country LIfe as she is a well known face around the show and sales.
Tammie works for Elite Livestock Auctions, and is a respected cattle judge, and does an enormous amount of work passing on her knowledge at youth camps.
"We need to give and invest into the future for our next generation to learn," Tammie said.
She said she was grateful to people like Dugall McDougall who invested a lot in time working with youth in the cattle industry.
"Dugall helped me and taught me a lot," Tammie said
"I first went to a Santa Gertrudis camp when I was 15 years old, followed by many Simmental youth camps at Toogoolawah and I would like to pass this knowledge on to the next generation."
Collectively all the "Three Heart" sisters agree that breeding quality cattle is all they have ever wanted to do.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
