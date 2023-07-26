Queensland Country Life
Offers over $5.5m sought on Dalby property Lindeman

By Mark Phelps
July 26 2023 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Offers of more than $5.5 million are being sought on the 729 hectare property Lindeman. Picture supplied
Offers of more than $5.5 million are being sought on the 729 hectare (1802 acre) Western Downs property Lindeman.

