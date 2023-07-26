Weaner steers 200-280kg top at 376c at Roma

A total of 4375 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 372c and averaged 334c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 376c and averaged 342c, steers 280-330kg reached 362c and averaged 334c, and steers 330-400kg reached 368c and averaged 338c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 344c and averaged 317c.
McNicholl Livestock Pty Ltd, Arklow, Dulacca, sold Angus steers to 372c, reaching $933 to average $854.
Athol Cleland, Marie Springs, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 372c, reaching $801 to average $757.
PA Campbell, Praire Vale, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 368c, reaching $1691 to average $1242.
RW and KE Thorne, Holmleigh, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 362c, reaching $1260 to average $1043. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 270c, reaching $792 to average $695.
AR and SM Russell, Glenrowan, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 360c, reaching $1184 to average $1010.
BRF Southern, Breena Plains, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 358c, reaching $1254 to average $736.
Glenrowan Grazing Co, Glenrowan, Morven, sold Braford steers to 346c, reaching $1261 to average $1016.
Larry Bidgood, Wurama, Condamine, sold Angus cross steers to 346c, reaching $1138 to average $922.
Wilgabar Partnership, Wilgabar, Walgett, sold Red Angus steers to 344c, reaching $1416 to average $1325.
SK and LC Hancock, Euraba, Mitchell sold Angus steers to 344c, reaching $1190 to average $925. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 258c, reaching $695 to average $672.
Athelstane Pastoral Co, Athelstane Station, Winton, sold Charbray cross steers to 340c, reaching $1551 to average $1157.
SC and TC Bond, Borromoore, Bungil, sold Simmental steers to 340c, reaching $1410 to average $1345.
EW and CEM Entriken, Sesbania, Corfield, sold Droughtmaster steers to 338c, reaching $1436 to average $1343.
Bruce Smith, Coleraine, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 300c, reaching $1859 to average $1823.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 228c and averaged 196c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 272c and averaged 239c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 295c, averaging 256c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 295c, averaging 263c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 282c, averaging 255c.
York 6 Pty Ltd, Oakleigh, Wallumbilla, sold Limousin cross heifers to 295c, reaching $1017 to average $925.
RA and KA Crozier, Lynton Hills, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 280c, reaching $1056 to average $966. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 240c, reaching $1352 to average $1157.
PF and KF James, Lyndale, Wandoan, sold Angus heifers to 280c, reaching $944 to average $822.
Cows 330-400kg reached 240c and averaged 154c, cows 400-500kg topped at 244c, averaging 200c, cows 500-600kg topped at 242c, averaging 226c, and cows over 600kg topped at 236c, averaging 226c.
Russell Ian Mocker, Surprise, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 236c, reaching $1437 to average $1397.
M and NE McKay, Macwood, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 234c, reaching $1369 to average $1309.
Bulls 400-500kg reached 235c and averaged 154c, while bulls over 600kg topped at 296c and averaged 264c.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Noorindoo, Surat, sold Charolais cross bulls to 296c, reaching $2868 to average $2043.
