Eight years on from first meeting at the SA Junior Heifer Expo, two senior entrants have affirmed their love and become engaged at the event.
Matt Causer got down on one knee and surprised his partner Chelsea Harrop with a ring during a photo shoot with their heifers after the Expo presentations at the Adelaide Showground, saying he considered several locations, including their small farm at Sanderston, but the Expo seemed like the right choice.
"If it was not for cows we never would have met, I was from the city (Adelaide) and my only connection to the country at the time was attending the Heifer Show," Matt said.
Chelsea and Matt remember striking up a conversation at the 2015 Expo walking back to the cattle shed after the opening and then spending much of the following day together.
"We were polishing our leather halters on the Tuesday night before judging and before we said goodnight I'm not sure what came over me but I asked Chelsea out there and then," Matt said.
The couple have been inseparable ever since with their shared love of showing cattle from their Sunshine Murray Grey stud.
"It just shows that you can find love in the most unlikely places and I am pleased that I have been able to turn a city boy into a country boy," Chelsea said.
