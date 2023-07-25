Queensland Country Life
Senior entrant surprises partner with proposal at SA Junior Heifer Expo

By Catherine Miller
July 28 2023
Newly engaged couple Matt Causer and Chelsea Harrop share a kiss while holding their Granite Ridge Angus heifers. Pictured supplied.
Eight years on from first meeting at the SA Junior Heifer Expo, two senior entrants have affirmed their love and become engaged at the event.

