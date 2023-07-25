There has been a collective sigh of relief as the northern run of NSW bull sales gets into full swing, with most studs recording good clearance rates and better averages than what was expected following some uncertainty around the market.
Early results included a top price of $140,000 for Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, a top of $74,000 for Belview Brangus, Myall Creek, a top of $70,000 for Coolatai-based Mountain Valley Poll Herefords, and a $65,000 top for Heart Angus, Timbumburi.
Inglebrae Angus, Tenterfield, and Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah, both recorded full clearance at their sales, which sold to tops of $26,000 and $30,000 respectively, while Booragul Angus, Piallaway, sold to a top of $30,000 and a $14,102 average.
Auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, said it had been a great start.
"We've been going properly for a couple of weeks and we've sold most of the bulls which is the key thing," he said.
"The averages are back 20 to 30 per cent probably in most places, which has been good because everyone thought they'd be back 50pc.
"At the end of the day, for the people buying the bulls, if you'd sold your cattle before the end of May and they still had a bit of weight on them they'd still made really good money in historical terms."
The season would still have a big influence over the next two months and there was still a long way to go. He said smaller vendors may be the first to feel the pinch but overall stud principals were feeling relieved.
"The crowds have been big, they've been positive, they've been bidding freely to their limits," he said.
"I've had no trouble - it's been a bloody good couple of weeks."
Nutrien studstock manager John Settree, Dubbo, agreed that sales had started stronger than expected.
Averages were sitting between $12,000 and $14,000 and clearance rates were also quite good, he said.
"We've had, I suppose, a difficult cattle market over the past four to six months, there's been a little bit less rainfall through the eastern seaboard and we've had 10 or 12 interest rate rises over the last 12 months," he said.
The long range weather forecast would still play a part and he expected studs would rather be selling throughout July or August than into September.
He encouraged people to buy their bulls early.
"Talk to the studmaster, talk to the agents, get in and buy your bulls because by October and November when most people want to join, there won't be many bulls left," he said.
Southern studs have been keeping an eye on sale results in the north and agree bull sales have started well.
Injemira Beef Genetics stud principal Marc Greening, Book Book, said people were still focused on genetic gain within their herds.
"I guess people can see the current market is just a blip on the radar and the fundamentals of the industry are still really strong," he said.
Tim Lord, KO Angus, Gundagai, said there could be opportunities to buy good quality bulls.
"I think that a lot of people realise that there a lot of cattle on the market and I think supply versus demand," he said.
"It's a good way to start with the averages that have been pushed through so far, it's encouraging, hopefully it continues throughout the selling season."
James Pearce, Yavenvale Poll Herefords, Adelong, said people could still see the value in investing in good genetics.
"I think it's a very positive result, and it's probably most people's expectations," he said.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
