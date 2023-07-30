When Gabriella Dennien and Louis Black became husband and wife on April 23 at Silver Hills, Windera, there was a special story behind every small detail.
Gabi, who grew up on Windera Station, and Louie, a Brisbane boy whose family came from sheep country in Victoria, were married in the old hayshed on Silver Hills, a property selected by Gabi's great great grandfather Frederick Kratzmann in 1909.
While the shed is on a lean nowadays, it is the second oldest building on the property, which Gabi's grandfather helped build in the early 1950s.
The pair were married by Gabi's mother Amanda Dennien, a local kindy teacher, who realised her dream of becoming a celebrant and has since married other local couples.
Many of the guests travelled from country Victoria to witness the couple getting hitched.
The bride and her bridesmaids arrived in two vintage cars (1928 Buick and 1929 Chrysler) owned by Harvy Dascombe and driven by himself and his son, Andy Dascombe.
The reception was held at the local Cloyna Hall.
Gabi and Louie met in a bar called Arcadia in Brisbane. In true country fashion, they sat and talked for hours.
Louie is now a locksmith and Gabi works for a company in their payroll department. They visit Silver Hills to help with mustering and branding.
Their hair and makeup on their wedding day was from C Styling Bridal, flowers from the Brisbane Flower Market and the dress was from Luv Bridal and Formal.
Treasure Pics captured the day alongside Jack and May Films.
