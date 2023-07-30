Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gabriella Dennien and Louis Black share their wedding album

July 30 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Gabriella Dennien and Louis Black became husband and wife on April 23 at Silver Hills, Windera, there was a special story behind every small detail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.