The current shortage of shearers and the cost of shearing has brought a number of rankling issues to a head in Queensland, if a heated debate about shearing awards at Charleville is anything to go by.
Gathered around the boardroom table for meetings of AgForce's Sheep Wool and Goat board and the Queensland Wool Harvesting Technical Advisory Group, producers pushed home a message of discontent, centred around how many hours sheep should be off feed and water before shearing.
Longreach grazier Boyd Webb called for clarity on the issue, saying that while he understood the award stated a minimum of four hours, he'd been asked to have sheep off feed overnight.
"That's just not practical," he said.
"In drought, if you keep sheep off feed for a night, it takes ages for gut microbes to build back up, and in a good season they could get nitrate poisoning from a gutful of feed on an empty tummy.
"Somehow we've lost our way."
Mr Webb added that there was a big difference between conditions in Victoria, where many shearers working in Queensland are from, and western Queensland.
"There's green feed and it's 400 metres to the shed (in Victoria)," he said. "No one rule fits all - shearers tell me one thing and I have to debate it."
He said a different award and conditions in Victoria were what were making it difficult to find common ground in Queensland.
Alongside AgForce sheep wool and goat board chair Steven Tully pushing the need for two-way dialogue, Shearing Contractors Association of Australia CEO Jason Letchford said growers needed to appreciate there was a science to shearing.
"If a shearer perceives a sheep is kicking, good luck with getting them back," he said.
"Shearing is the hardest job on the planet in terms of calories burnt - you put an impediment in the way, good luck to you.
"This is a seller's market."
Mr Webb said he wasn't disputing that shearing was the hardest job, "but when you lose 300 sheep, who picks up that bill," he asked.
Rounding out the scenario of discontent, QWool TAG chair Mike Pratt called for better exposure for the 88-page AWI Safe Sheds document, to address reports of sub-standard sheds and quarters.
"We need to get the message out to people to tidy up their acts," he said.
Mr Pratt said the very high costs of shearing this year - $12 a head in many cases - meant there was "no cream left on the cake for people to go and reinvest money in shearers' quarters and sheds".
"That's why they're falling into disrepair," he said. "That's still no excuse for not having a clean, tidy workplace."
He said he had heard of shearers sleeping in their cars at one property because the quarters were so unsuitable.
"That shed should be black-banned," he said.
AgForce SWAG president Steven Tully said the shortage of shearers "brings this stuff to a head".
"It's been bumping along, but when you can't get your sheep shorn or crutched, it's really brought it to a head," he said.
"We're trying to work through that stuff, trying to get advice, and get that up and happening.
"At the same time, there's no excuse for having a dirty shearers' quarters, or for something falling down.
"While we recognise fully the financial pressures people are under, if you do a little bit each year, all of a sudden you don't wake up and it's a massive job ahead of you.
"People can see those improvements every year and they respect that."
Mr Tully didn't advocate a change in the shearing award as a result of the complaints put forward, saying it was only in place as a minimum set of guidelines.
"We just need to negotiate an outcome in the middle," he said. "I think (the award) just needs being put out there so people are aware of the conditions of it."
Elders northern zone wool manager Bruce McLeish agreed that the award had give and take in it, giving the example of lambing ewes.
Chairing the debate, Mr Pratt said animal welfare should always be at the forefront of any conversation, in order to avoid pregnancy toxaemia or button grass poisoning and the like, but strict guidelines weren't the way ahead, when every year was different.
"Every year it's different - every mob of sheep's different, every property's location is different," he said. "I know you've got to have minimum standards, I totally get that, but there's not really one size fits all."
He said the wool industry was suffering from a COVID hangover and the associated supply line blockages.
"At the end of the pipeline, people weren't buying clothes." he said.
"You can feel a changing dynamic in the wool industry.
"It's an iconic industry, but I feel it's going through a bit of a struggle.
"The message is that something's happening - don't walk away from the industry, give us time."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.