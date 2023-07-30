Over the years, I have lived in remote, rural and metropolitan areas throughout Queensland.
While my remote experience was in one of Australia's largest outback cities, it still demonstrated how disconnection can still wreak havoc on one's mental health.
However, a move back to the city can also prove difficult. I found the level of community connection dissipated the further inward to a city I travelled.
The busyness of those around me meant simple and social connection was not always possible. This wasn't out of spite, but because people don't interact with each other nearly as much these days.
I have noticed that human connection by many is unintentionally, undervalued.
The question remains, can community connectedness boost one's wellbeing and reduce loneliness and isolation?
Consider your own role in your community. Do you connect with local schools, organisations, businesses and sporting clubs to support the Australian way of 'lending a hand'?
It's something to ponder since advancements with technology means the hard work of connecting with others is available at the touch of a button.
While this may be easier, it's not always better.
As the rise of technology continues, many Australians are more connected than ever. However, with the increase of social media and online presence, there is a correlating trend of people experiencing higher levels of isolation and loneliness.
Lost Connections by Johann Hari states that disconnection from other people and our communities is one of nine real causes contributing to depression and anxiety.
While Hari shares interesting perspectives, my mind was curious about how our society is the loneliest it has ever been in the history of the world.
What does this mean for Australian farmers?
Well, the 2023 National Farmer Wellbeing Report published by Norco highlights that mental health amongst farmers is on the rise.
We as a state and country already know this isn't new information. What is more alarming to learn is that more than a quarter (27pc) of Australian farmers say that feelings of loneliness and isolation have emerged in the past year (Norco, 2023).
Farmers are facing a silent crisis and our farming community in particular is rubbing up against major challenges.
So, what can be done to combat this?
Disconnection is a common thread for all Australians. Connecting more with your local community, as we see in our rural and regional areas, allows for safe and supportive environments to grow and for you to thrive.
Whatever your passion is outside of work or other commitments, there are people who share the same interests providing a perfect pathway to connect with others.
Boosting connection by immersing yourself in your community can help you network and build a stronger sense of self and reduce incidences of loneliness and isolation.
Every Aussie loves a chit chat, so let's put our phone down and throw ourselves into our communities. We need them as much as we need them!
- Anna Ferguson, Showgirls Choice 2022
