Yearlings and weaners improve at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 424 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
Fewer cattle came forward and continue to show signs of a declining season.
Agents said rates for export cattle were firm on last week. Feeder cattle sold to strong competition and fully firm.
Yearlings and weaners again attracted strong competition and sold at improved rates.
Santa cross weaner steers from T Bischoff sold well at 361.2c/kg to return $934/head. Red Angus vealer heifers from Douglas and De Vere returned 225.2c with a return of $566/hd. Stokes Farms sold Charolais background steers for 345.2c with a return of $941/hd.
S Brooking sold Charolais feeder steers at 324.2c with to come back at $1467/hd. Charolais cross 2 and 4 tooth steers from B and E Prior sold at 289.2c with an outcome of $1836/hd. Santa cross export feeder steers from D and C Fullarton returned 221.2c resulting in $1843/hd. Charolais 2 tooth pasture heifers from P Bader sold for 263.2c returning $1500/hd.
P Newlove sold Droughtmaster heavy cows at 222.2c to return $1348/hd. S Stewart sold Braford medium cows for 218.2c with an outcome of $1123/hd. Santa bulls from L O'Reilly went through at 250.2c returning $2039/hd.
