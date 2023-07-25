Yearlings and weaners improve at Moreton

S Brooking sold Charolais feeder steers at 324.2c with to come back at $1467/hd. Charolais cross 2 and 4 tooth steers from B and E Prior sold at 289.2c with an outcome of $1836/hd. Santa cross export feeder steers from D and C Fullarton returned 221.2c resulting in $1843/hd. Charolais 2 tooth pasture heifers from P Bader sold for 263.2c returning $1500/hd.

