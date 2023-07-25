Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Santa cross weaner steers make 361c/$934 at Moreton

July 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearlings and weaners improve at Moreton
Yearlings and weaners improve at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 424 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.