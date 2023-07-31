Farmers on the western outskirts of Toowoomba have been left heartbroken and frustrated after the state government revealed plans for a highway that will cut straight through their properties.
Their houses and sheds will bulldozed and their paddocks will be dissected if the proposed Toowoomba North South Transport Corridor's (TNSTC) route is approved.
At this stage, Transport and Main Roads (TMR) is working to "find and protect" a route and is asking for community feedback.
Last year, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said TMR had assessed approximately 10 corridor options at a high level and six options in more detail.
TMR says a north-south corridor is needed due to future population growth and increased traffic.
Starting at Cabarlah, the proposed route would jut out west through Meringandan before passing through Gowrie, Wellcamp, Westbrook, Wyreema and finishing at Cambooya.
The news has devastated third generation Meringandan farmers Glen and Kerry Polzin.
The route runs straight through their two houses, several sheds and grazing paddocks at their property Glen Kerr, which they share with their child and grandchildren.
"I'm gutted," Mr Polzin said.
"Where are the eight of us going to go?
"I don't want any money. I just want to live in peace."
Mr Polzin's grandfather settled there and started dairy farming in 1926.
Glen carried on the dairying tradition until 2006, as well as driving trucks, and is now semi-retired running beef cattle.
Now, the 72-year-old wanders around their property looking at his 30 cows and calves and the new cattle run he installed with uncertainty.
"What was it all for?" he said.
"When I first heard about it, I didn't want to let the cows out or do anything," he said.
"I went down to the pub the other night and that was the first time I've laughed for a bloody week.
"The thing that got me is when one of the grandkids - who's got a mental health condition and finds the cattle calming - asked 'where are we going to live grandad?"
Heading south to Wellcamp, the corridor is set to run straight through Jason and Mikaela Smith's dream home which they finished building in April last year.
"It's what we've worked hard for," Mr Smith said.
"We wanted to stay here forever until we physically couldn't be here anymore and then obviously pass it on to our boys as well - keep it in the family."
Home to the pair and their three kids, the property was settled more than 80 years ago by Jason's grandfather and is surrounded by crops for hay and grains to supplement Jason's income as a mobile diesel mechanic.
Mr Smith said they had been planning the house for 12 years and there was no mention of a corridor along this route before they signed off on the build.
The lack of consultation was one of the most frustrating parts, Mrs Smith said.
"We didn't receive our letter until probably two weeks after the community consultation period had opened. We had to ring up and get it emailed to us," she said.
"So right off in the beginning, it was just not good communication or consultation at all."
Mrs Smith said they were not opposed to a north-south corridor but believed there were better routes.
In a statement, a TMR spokesperson said consultation was "a genuine and key part" of the project for TMR and it wanted to hear the community's feedback.
"All of the feedback received will be considered along with our technical assessments to determine the feasibility of corridor protection," they said.
"Corridor protection is not property resumption."
They said if projects were funded to proceed in the future, TMR would contact landowners at that time to discuss impacts to their property.
"TMR has an extensive policy framework to support the property rights of land holders and many landowners are meeting with our project team to understand the process should corridor protection proceed," they said.
Over the next 25 years, population in the Toowoomba region is expected to grow by 76,000 people to 220,000, with about two thirds of this growth focussed in the Highfields and Toowoomba West areas.
The Department says a north-south transport corridor will be required as these residential areas expand westward and the industrial and manufacturing sectors in the Toowoomba Trade Gateway at Charlton and Wellcamp expand.
Toowoomba Regional Council mayor Geoff McDonald said TMR needed to engage with affected landholders with a series of public information forums.
At the grassroots level, potentially affected landowner Amy Clark has set up Facebook page 'No Way No Highway' and put a petition to Queensland Parliament, which has 3288 signatures at the time of writing.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
