A stud record was set for Mountain Valley, Coolatai, NSW, at its annual sale, with full clearance and a top price of $70,000.
In the breakdown, 34 Poll Herefords sold to an average of $14,705, while 37 Angus averaged $13,000.
Competition was fierce for the top lot, with Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, NSW, bidding online to take the 24-month-old Mountain Valley Scooby Doo S073, by The Ranch Payroll P031.
Scooby Doo weighed 982 kilograms and registered an eye muscle area of 138 square centimetres, an intramuscular fat figure of 6.2 per cent, and rump and rib scans of 23 and 13 millimetres respectively.
Injemira Beef Genetics stud principal Marc Greening said it was the first time he had purchased from Mountain Valley, but selected the bull as an outcross for his herd.
"We're really looking for that type with plenty of carcase, thickness and meat, with a good finishing ability," he said.
"I wasn't expecting to pay that much but my philosophy for our operation is when you see a bull that will suit, you've just got to pin the ears back."
Mountain Valley Wattle Street S288 was the top-priced lot in the Angus run, selling to Burbong Angus, Bungendore, NSW, for $26,000.
Stud principal Ian Durkin said it was an overwhelming result and noted the loyalty of the return clients.
Mr Durkin said this year's top price was $25,000 better than their previous best sale for a bull.
Volume buyers included Brook Pastoral Company, Adria Downs, which bought four lots for $6000 each.
Hornet Bank Pastoral Company, Eurombah, bought three bulls to average $16,000, while RMI Pty Ltd, Goondiwindi, bought three to average $18,000.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
