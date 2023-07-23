Queensland Country Life
Mountain Valley Poll Herefords and Angus 2023 sale sees strong demand

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:22am, first published July 23 2023 - 2:19pm
A stud record was set for Mountain Valley, Coolatai, NSW, at its annual sale, with full clearance and a top price of $70,000.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

