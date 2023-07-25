Queensland Country Life

New pasture resilience program to help beef productivity

By Lea Coghlan
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:40am, first published July 25 2023 - 2:10pm
DAF scientists Kendrick Cox and Craig Lemin are part of a new program aiming to help graziers improve profitability, productivity and sustainability. Picture: Lea Coghlan
Decades of research into legumes and pastures form the foundation for a new pasture resilience program. Picture: Supplied
Cattle grazing on leucaena. Photo supplied
A new five-year, $24.4 million project is aiming to make Queensland's pastures more resilient.

