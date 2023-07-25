A new five-year, $24.4 million project is aiming to make Queensland's pastures more resilient.
The Queensland Pasture Resilience Program (QPRP) is a partnership between the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Meat and Livestock Australia, targeting three significant threats to beef productivity in northern Australia - pasture dieback, land condition decline and pasture rundown.
Founded on decades of research into legume systems and pastures in Queensland, the new program will incorporate research, development and extension activities to improve land condition through sustainable grazing land management.
Queensland Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Mark Furner said the partnership would help beef producers build on their world-leading success.
"The program will form the centrepiece of the Queensland Government and MLA's feedbase investment in Queensland," Mr Furner said.
"With a heavy focus on adoption, this program will give graziers the skills they need to improve the sustainability and profitability of their businesses, and that means good jobs for Queenslanders."
DAF Principal Scientist Kendrick Cox said the program aimed to develop more resilient pastures that are able to withstand drought and provide producers a buffer during less ideal environmental conditions, while maintaining profitability.
He said the program was founded on 30 years of world leading research on legume systems in Queensland, with a core focus on encouraging adoption.
"We've just come off a long run of research where we have tested perennial legumes and pasture systems and they are highly effective," Dr Cox said.
"Our economic analysis has shown they stack up, so we are now at the stage where we want to encourage adoption."
The team will provide a service to assist producers to adopt pastures on properties or change management systems to improve overall production, and further research and demonstration will be conducted to stay abreast of the latest technology.
Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong said pasture was the foundation of profitable and sustainable beef production.
"The QPRP is a long-term partnership that will tackle major issues including pasture rundown, declining land condition and pasture dieback with practical research and adoption activities, creating a pathway to help producers lift their productivity," he said.
"It will also link strongly with the industry's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 (CN30), as resilient and productive pastures are a key component of the CN30 target."
The program will help graziers improve land condition and carrying capacity, animal growth and reproduction rates, capacity to manage drought, and carbon market opportunities and methane reduction.
The program is also supported by the Australian Government through the MLA Donor Company.
