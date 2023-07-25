Queensland Country Life

Here's your chance to win a pen of Santa Gertrudis steers - enter the competition now!

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:10am, first published July 25 2023 - 1:29pm
Rick Greenup with Greenup Eidsvold Station bred steers. Picture supplied.
We all know and appreciate the work the RFDS does to save countless lives each year.

- Alice Greenup, Greenup Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis

The highly sought after Win a share in a Pen of Santa Gertrudis steers competition is now underway with Queensland Country Life joining forces with the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and stud breeders Rick and Alice Greenup of Greenup Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis, Eidsvold.

