Weaner steers reach 338c at Coolabunia

Combined agents yarded 515 cattle at Coolabunia fat and store sale last Thursday.
With a small yarding of export cattle, heavy bulls made out to 202.2c/kg and returned $1668.
A handful of fat cows averaged 165.4c/kg topping at 207.2c/kg returning $1125.
Weaner steers up to 300kg made to 338.3c/kg and averaged 298.5c/kg to return $905.
Feeder steers averaged 308.2c/kg with a top of 330c/kg returning $1383.
Weaner heifers made out to 260.2c/kg returning $770, while feeder heifers topped at 266.2c/kg returning $1034.
