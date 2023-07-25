Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Feeder steers reach 338c/$1500 at Murgon

July 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steer market improves at Murgon
Steer market improves at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 640 head at Murgon SBLX fat and store sale last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.