Steer market improves at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 640 head at Murgon SBLX fat and store sale last week.
A large yarding of fat cows topped at 223.2c/kg to return $1509.
Store cows were on the cheaper side and few of quality to quote but returned a top of $500.
Heavy bulls averaged 214c/kg to top at 240.2c/kg returning $1932.
The market for steers has seen an increase with weaner steers making out to 336.2c/kg to return $986.
The feeder steers topped at 338.2c/kg and an average of 313.6c/kg which returned $1300 to $1500.
Weaner heifers topped at 272.2c/kg to return $850, while feeder heifers topped at 266.2c/kg returning $1200.
