Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cambridge Downs, Central Qld, negotiations continue

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 25 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Negotiations are continuing on the 1835 hectare Central Queensland property Cambridge Downs, which was passed in at auction on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the 1835 hectare Central Queensland property Cambridge Downs, which was passed in at auction on Tuesday. Picture supplied

Negotiations are continuing on the 1835 hectare (4535 acre) Central Queensland cattle and cropping property Cambridge Downs, which was passed in for $9.45 million at an auction on Tuesday (July 25, 2023).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.