Yearling steers to feed sell to strong support at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday remained very close to the previous week at 249 head and included in the lineup were 41 head light weight heifers and bulls sold open auction.
Most of the regular buyers were in attendance and operating across all classes.
There was a wide variation in quality and this was most noticeable in the cow section with plain condition lines dominating the selling pens.
Prices for light weight cattle followed the trend of other selling centres to experience limited demand. However yearling steers to feed for the domestic market sold to strong support and maintain the improved levels of the previous sale.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 306c to average 278c/kg. Yearling steers to feed made to 368c to average from 354c to 361c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to processors averaged 193c and made to 194c/kg. A small selection of yearling heifers to feed averaged 229c and made to 236c/kg. The occasional heavy weight yearling heifer made to 240c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to feed made to 252c and averaged a similar amount. Poor condition cows averaged from 118c to 131c/kg. The best of the heavy weight cows made to 234c to average 231c/kg.
Light weight heifers sold open auction made to $440/head and light weight bulls made to $360/head.
